Violence on campus: SIT sleuths question Aishe Ghosh, two others

A special investigation team of the Delhi police visited JNU on Monday and questioned three students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, in connection with the January 5 violence on the university campus, officials said.

Pankaj Mishra, Vasker Vijay Mech and Ms. Ghosh were questioned by the Crime Branch officers. Ms. Ghosh was questioned for around an hour while other two were questioned for around 40 minutes. Ms. Ghosh was questioned in Teflas, which houses the students’ union office.

The police asked them where they were on January 3, 4 and 5 when the violence unfolded.

The trio is among the nine suspects whose pictures were recently released by the police following the January 5 violence in which 35 students, including Ms. Ghosh, sustained injuries.

Sucheta Talukdar will be questioned on Tuesday while Chunchun Kumar and Dolan Samanta will be questioned on Wednesday, the police said.

Last week, the Delhi police claimed that the violence at JNU was a fallout of tensions brimming on the campus since January 1 over the registration process.

Ms. Ghosh is among the seven out of the total nine suspects, who are from Left-leaning students’ organisations and the other two suspects are from the the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Besides Ms. Ghosh, Mr. Mishra and Mr. Mech, Ms. Samanta, Priya Ranjan, Ms. Talukdar and mr. Kumar, an alumni, had been named as suspects by the police. Vikas Patel and Yogendra Bharadwaj, both from ABVP, are among the nine suspects in the case.

Notices served

The police said that Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, who featured in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel, have also been served notices to join the investigation, but were absconding.

The police have also identified the masked woman, seen in the purported videos of the violence, shared on social media, as Komal Sharma, who was wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and was carrying a stick. Ms. Sharma, who is a student of Daulat Ram College, has also been sent a notice to join the probe, the police said, adding that her phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.