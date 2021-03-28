‘Violators of Holi restrictions will be punished’

Celebrate festival at home, say police

The Delhi police on Saturday said strict action will be taken against those who violate the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines for Holi celebrations.

No gatherings

Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said that people cannot gather in public spaces like parks and roads to celebrate the festival.

“We appeal to people to celebrate the festival at home with their families. Those who violate the guidelines will be punished according to the law,” he added.

Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava also directed all officers to ensure adherence of DDMA’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Traffic violations

Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate arrangements to ensure safety of motorists by checking incidents of drunken driving, speeding, reckless driving, red-light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers, among others.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary said that special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations.