Violators come up with absurd excuses

569 FIRs lodged and 323 persons held for violating curfew from 8 p.m. on Saturday till 5 p.m. on Sunday

The Delhi police came across unreasonable excuses from weekend curfew violators despite repeated appeal made by the government, apart from the police requesting people to stay indoors and avoid venturing out for no valid reason. The South East district took action against such violators.

Out to buy liquor

In one such case, a man said he was going to buy liquor when the police stopped him in Jamia Nagar. He was stopped and booked for violating the lockdown orders. In another case, a man was booked after he claimed he was out to distribute wedding cards for his sister’s wedding.

A senior police officer said they have instructed policemen on ground to be strict with violators and gentle towards people with genuine causes.

In another case, a couple was booked for violating rules after they created a scene in Daryaganj when their car was stopped by the police for roaming without a valid pass. They were also not wearing masks.

The woman tried to escape, but was brought to Daryaganj police station. The couple claimed there was no pandemic and they would continue to roam.

The police set up checkpoints at various locations to ensure movement of only those who have been exempted by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO, said all District Deputy Commissioners were on the ground to ensure the implementation of weekend curfew.

Over 2,000 fined

From 8 p.m. on Saturday to 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Delhi police registered 569 FIRs and arrested 323 people for violating the curfew. Over 2,300 were fined for not wearing masks and 6,661 were fined under the Delhi Police Act for violating COVID-19 norms.

The DDMA order for night curfew will be in force till April 30. People engaged in certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.