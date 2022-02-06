Violations on the rise yet again as COVID restrictions turn lax

Most fines issued for offences related to masks and social distancing norms

After a brief lull — thanks to strict enforcement — daily violations of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are on the upswing in the Capital yet again. Almost all fines issued were for offences related to masks and non-adherence to social distancing norms.

With most restrictions aimed at breaking the chain of COVID infection having been lifted now, both violations and fines issued for them, are expected to spike over the coming days, according to government sources.

As the city unlocked progressively, fines worth around ₹19 crore were issued during a recent 19-day period, government records posit.

Public health at risk

“The main objective behind levying fines is to deter citizens from behaviour which may be detrimental to themselves first and public health; but violations are still being noticed and, as a result, people are being prosecuted,” a senior government official said, adding that stricter enforcement would continue.

According to the government, the daily number of challans fell from 5,470 per day between January 17 and 23 — when both the night and weekend curfew were in place — to 4,548 daily from January 24 to 31 after the weekend curfew was lifted and shops were allowed to open without the odd-even rule.

Jump in daily fines

However, the daily number of fines increased to 4,870 between January 31 and February 4.

With the reopening of higher learning institutes, spas, gyms and other establishments in addition to an hour’s relaxation in the night curfew on Friday, sources said, violations were expected to go up further.

Government teams prosecuted 38,291 people between January 17 and 23, 31,836 from January 24 to 31 and 24,350 between January 31 and February 4.

Most violators prosecuted were issued fines mainly for two offences — not wearing masks or not wearing them properly and not adhering to social distancing norms. Both the violations accounted for over 90% of the major share of the number of fines issued: 37,991 from January 17 to 23; 31,621 between January 24 and 31 in addition to 24,191 from January 31 to February 4.

According to the government, fines worth almost ₹19 crores were issued for these violations; while fines of over ₹7.64 crore were imposed from January 17 to 23, fines above ₹6.33 crore and ₹4.84 crore were issued from January 24 to 31 and January 31 to February 4, respectively.