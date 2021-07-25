Vintage golf carts to offer last-mile connectivity at Chandni Chowk

Govt. submits specifications; decision likely tomorrow

The Delhi Transport Department has submitted specifications of vintage golf carts for last-mile connectivity at redeveloped Chandni Chowk with the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) paving the way for them on the 1.3-km stretch in days to come.

According to a senior government official, a decision on these is likely to be taken at a meeting of the Corporation on Monday.

The issue of electric vehicles — especially for the infirm and elderly — to serve visitors to the market had come up for discussion at a meeting of the corporation on June 25. It had been decided to deliberate on the issue in detail.

“After these deliberations, we have submitted suggestions to the SRDC regarding the modalities and approvals which will be required to allow such vehicles on the stretch,” said a senior government official.

“These will most likely be operated on a PPP mode with market and residential associations chipping in for their procurement and operationalisation. We expect more clarity on this by next week,” the official said.

In addition to vintage golf carts, as many as 107 cycle rickshaws, which will be allowed to ply on the pedestrianised stretch soon, are being refurbished in accordance with a “better” and more “user-friendly design” in addition to being RFID-enabled.

RFID equipped

They will also be equipped with RFID for effective regulation and their number can be increased later in a phased manner.

The stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid is a vehicle-free zone — no vehicles are allowed between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. – though non-motorised vehicles are allowed.

The width of the road carriageway on the stretch is 5.5 metre; for non-motorised vehicles, a 5 to 10-metre wide pavement has been built on either side of the road. There is also a 2.5-meter footpath on either side of the road.

Only manual rickshaws are to be allowed on the redeveloped stretch which will be marked, regularised, colour-coded and their operators will be given badges so that unauthorised rickshaws cannot enter the area.

Joint Encroachment Prevention Teams consisting of civic body officials and police personnel will also be deployed in the area to counter encroachment by hawkers and vendors on the project which was completed at an expenditure of ₹99 crore.

With the flow of pedestrians to the area having increased after the lifting of lockdown restrictions, directions have also been issued to ensure unhindered pedestrian movement in the entire area.

While the district administration has been directed to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour in the area along with the police, the authorities concerned have also been directed to remove iron barriers — especially those belonging to the police — to facilitate unhindered pedestrian movement.