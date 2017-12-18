Vintage cars can ply on road for rallies, exhibitions: NGT

Exempting vintage cars from the ambit of the ban on 15-year-old vehicles, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday allowed classic cars to ply on roads on specific events.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar said, “We direct that antique cars which satisfy prescribed norms under the Motor Vehicles Act would be allowed to ply on the road for rallies, exhibitions and maintenance and not otherwise.”

Further, the green panel observed that the applicant association of vintage car owners should contribute towards environment conservation by planting trees and providing dust bins which would help in improving the ambient air quality of Delhi.

TheTribunal, in 2014, had banned vehicles which were over 15 years from plying on roads in the national capital.

However, in January this year, the NGT made an exception to the order and granted permission for a vintage car rally that was held in the capital.

“We are very happy that at last the NGT understood our stand and they have allowed us to use our cars for rallies and maintenance. Our fight will be on to get permission for weekend drives as well. Nonetheless, we are happy with the permanent exemptions that the NGT has made. Now we don’t need to go there every time there is an event” Madan Mohan, vice-president of the Heritage Motoring Club of India, said.