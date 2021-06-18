‘Vindication of Constitution’s libertarian promise’

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court order regarding the release of student-activists — Devengana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Tanha — is a resounding vindication of the Constitution of India’s libertarian promise, said former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Thursday.

He said the subsequent steps by the government to delay their release “mock the conscience of the Constitution and the memory of our Freedom Fighters”.

“Protagonists of a muscular State seem to have forgotten the inescapable lesson of history that the cry for freedom is irrepressible. The State ill serves its purpose by oppressing its constituents...,” he said, adding that the attempt to label dissenters as “anti-nationals” must be fought.

