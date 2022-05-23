Vinai Kumar Saxena is the new Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

Vinai Kumar Saxena will be the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi as President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Anil Baijal, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Monday.

Mr. Baijal had resigned last week, citing personal reasons.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Mr. Saxena, who headed the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has been working in several capacities. He had set up an NGO in Gujarat that opposed Medha Patkar's Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

The position of the L-G is crucial as it provides a vital link between the Modi government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

“On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the Cabinet of Delhi Government,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Praising the outgoing L-G, Mr. Kejriwal said: "Along with Mr. Anil Baijal as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, we did many things and tried to fix many problems. He is a very nice person. I wish him all the best for the future and wish him good health and long life."