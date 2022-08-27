Villagers, activists come together in Rajasthan to save  johad land for public use

Badrana j ohad in Nawalgarh dug up for construction of a road through it. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Villagers, activists and concerned citizens have come together to save a johad land, measuring 225 bighas, near Jhunjhunu district’s Nawalgarh town for public use. A unique 90-day-long dharna has raised the issue of attempts being made by the local authorities to change the land use to facilitate its sale for commercial purposes.

The Badrana johad land was donated by the erstwhile landlords in the princely state for grazing of cattle, providing drinking water to travellers and organising a cattle fair. The land at present belongs to a public charitable trust, named after Badri Prasad Goenka, whose nature cannot be changed. The Nawalgarh Master Plan-2031, approved in 2012, also showed it as an open land with vegetation.

The Badrana Johad Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, staging a dharna in front of the Nawalgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office, has accused the land mafia of trying to get control of the land with the support of local politicians through the proposed changes to the master plan.

Local residents and the Samiti’s activists have opposed a recent action of the Nawalgarh Municipal Council to dig the land for construction of a road cutting through the johad. Samiti’s convener Virendra Sunda told The Hindu that a large number of khejri trees had also been cut down to level the land for the road.

Badrana johad was the venue of the Shekhawati region’s biggest annual cattle fair till a couple of years ago. Cattle rearers from neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh used to come with their animals and take part in various activities and events during the fair. While the fair stopped during the pandemic, the Municipal Council passed a resolution for using 60% of the land for commercial purposes.

Mr. Sunda, who is a former Municipal Councillor, alleged that local politicians were trying to influence the administration for changing the land use, which would pave the way for construction of a full-fledged market. “A step-well in the land, destroyed during the controversy, has been rebuilt, but it has lost its original shape,” he said.

Congress MLA from Nawalgarh Rajkumar Sharma has announced that a trauma centre would be built on the land and dedicated to people, while the cost of construction would be borne by the trust. The local residents have pointed out that this will be in violation of a 2017 judgment of Rajasthan High Court, which had ordered the land use strictly in compliance with the master plan.

The State-level committee on Rajasthan Township Policy-2010 also considered the issue at its meeting on amendments to the policy, held in Jaipur on July 26. The committee favoured seeking legal opinion in the light of a special leave petition moved by the State government in the Supreme Court against the High Court’s judgment and did not give any conclusive finding with regard to the matter.

It is the fundamental duty of the State to protect open spaces, say activists of Badrana Johad Bachao Sangharsh Samiti staging a dharna in front of the Nawalgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Samiti has pledged to continue its dharna until the Nawalgarh administration and the State government agree to restore the johad land to its original usage. The activists affirmed that it was the fundamental duty of the State to protect open spaces, green areas, gardens and common facilities specified in the master plans, instead of decreasing such areas which would result in ecological imbalance and damage to the environment.

The johad issue has also gained significance in the wake of demolition of a large number of historic havelis (mansions) in Nawalgarh and other towns of the Shekhawati region with an eye on their land. As the mansions, famous for their colourful murals and intricate frescos, are slowly disappearing, the encroachment of the green patch of land will amount to disservice to hundreds of farmers, cattle-rearers, labourers and small shopkeepers.