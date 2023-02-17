Village that boycotted MCD polls writes to DDA to provide sheds for cremation ground 

February 17, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

Residents of Delhi’s Katewara village, which boycotted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in December last year, wrote a sixth reminder to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday, requesting it to provide sheds for the cremation ground.

Krishna Kumar Vats, a resident, told The Hindu that the land that houses the cremation ground was transferred to the DDA in 2020, and multiple requests to provide the sheds have been met with no response.

The letter notes that the ground has two platforms with tin sheds for four pyres, and that the condition of the tin sheds have deteriorated since “it was installed 27 years ago”.

During voting for the MCD polls on December 4, the 3,000 residents in the village decided to boycott the exercise in protest against the lack of civic facilities and road infrastructure that was left “unattended to by the councillors, MLAs and MPs” over the years.

“We have now decided to boycott the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well, our MP is Hans Raj Hans, and he never paid a visit to see the sorry state of affairs in our village. We despise every such party that neglects us, our village and the basic facilities that it needs,” said Mr. Vats.

On December 8, when The Hindu visited the north-west Delhi-based village — part of the Bawana Assembly constituency —villagers pointed towards overflowing drains, broken lanes and the lack of waste collection facilities. “Despite sending a loud and clear message through our boycott, nothing has improved on the ground. Our MLA is more bothered about why we did not vote,” said Mr. Vats.

When reached for comment, the DDA spokesperson and Bawana MLA Jai Bhagwan (of AAP) did not respond.