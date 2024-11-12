 />
Vijay Kumar Singh replaces Subhasish Panda as new DDA vice-chairperson

Published - November 12, 2024 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The new DDA vice-chairperson Vijay Kumar Singh



The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs appointed Vijay Kumar Singh, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer of the 1995 batch, as the Vice-Chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday.

Mr. Singh will replace IAS officer Subhasish Panda. Mr. Singh has served in the urban body as a Member (Finance) since June 2020. Before joining the DDA, Mr. Singh was the Director of Finance in the erstwhile Planning Commission. 

He had also worked in the Expenditure Management Commission, chaired by Bimal Jalan. His first assignment in Government was in Doordarshan as Assistant Controller of Accounts. He has also served on deputation in the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management.

Mr. Singh graduated in Economics from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, and has a Masters and M Phil from School of International Studies, JNU.



