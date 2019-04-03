Vijay Goel takes to streets of Chandni Chowk

Union Minister Vijay Goel on Tuesday took his Dhol Andolan to the lanes, mohallas and shops of north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to discuss the achievements of PM Narendra Modi’s government in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

Terming the area “Asia’s largest nerve centre of trade”, the former Delhi BJP chief campaigned in the lanes of Dariba and Kinari Bazaar, where he interacted with shopkeepers and traders.

“I urged the BJP workers to lead prabhat pheris and publicise the achievements of the Modi sarkar in every nook and corner... the Congress is showing false dreams to the common people by stating that if they are voted to power they will dispense ₹72,000 per year to poor families,” Mr. Goel said, adding that “various economists” had termed the scheme “not feasible”.

Mr. Goel claimed that the traders and small shopkeepers of Jama Masjid were “satisfied with the schemes of Modi”.