Vijay Goel against free power to Delhiites: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday asked BJP MP Vijay Goel why he was against the decision of giving free electricity up to 200 units every month, when an MP gets 50,000 units of free electricity in a year.

Addressing a press conference from the party headquarters, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was against the AAP government’s decision for the people of Delhi. “An MP gets 50,000 units of free electricity in a year. Vijay Goel ji, you get 50,000 units free free electricity every year. If for a family, Kejriwal is giving 2,400 units free every year, why are you against it?” he asked.

“The BJP is against 200 units of free electricity to Delhiites... it is against the AAP government waiving arrears on water bills for the people of Delhi... BJP is against common people,” the AAP leader said.

Mr. Singh said that three people were on the run to be the BJP CM face in Delhi and that is affecting developmental works as every scheme is being opposed.

Last week, Mr. Singh, in a letter to Mr. Goel, asked three questions, including if the BJP supports the full subsidy given to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity. On Monday, Mr. Singh, Dilip Pandey, and others had gone to Mr. Goel’s residence to seek a response to the three questions asked by Mr. Singh to Goel in the letter.