Vigilance inquiry ordered as dog fight video surfaces

NEW DELHI

16 December 2021 00:51 IST

Robbery accused’s kin say police brought pit bull to attack pet

A vigilance inquiry has been ordered after the video of a dog fight in the house of a person accused of robbery went viral, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. While the accused’s family alleged that the police brought the dog, the latter claimed the animal belonged to someone from the public.

According to the police, a team had gone to raid the house of Prince Gill, a cab driver, at Sector 16 in Rohini as he was a suspect in a robbery case registered on November 18. During investigation, CCTV footage was examined and he was identified, they said.

“When the police went there, he locked himself in the house. Despite repeated requests, he refused to open the door. Having no option, they broke open the door and the accused’s pet — a pit bull — started attacking them at the behest of the accused,” the officer said. “Meanwhile, another pit bull, who belonged to an outsider, entered the premises and a dog fight ensued.”

The police said that Mr. Gill was later arrested and ₹92,000 in cash was seized from his residence. “He was involved in a spate of robberies in Begumpur. He has 10 cases registered against him and he is convicted in one,” the officer said.

While Mr. Gill’s family said that the police brought their pet and suspected that it had been killed, the police said that they did not have the dog. The police also said that “the team does not have a pit bull ”.

The advocate of the accused, Sanjeev Lakda, had a different story. He said that on December 8 evening, a team of about 10 police officers from Begumpur police station broke the doors of Mr. Gill’s residence. “Their pet dog barked at them, which enraged the police team. They brought a pit bull from outside and got the two dogs to fight. Mr. Gill’s pet got severely injured as well,” he said.

The team thrashed Mr. Gill, his wife and mother in the presence of his six-month-old daughter, before they took him to the police station where they beat him all night, Mr. Lakda said.

He said that Mr. Gill was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital around 4 p.m. on December 9, where his medical examination was conducted. The medico legal certificate says “there were no fresh injuries on the body at the time of examination”. The lawyer alleged it “was managed by the police”.

He was then produced before the Magistrate court at Rohini, who examined him and said in an order that there are fresh marks of beatings in red. The Investigating Officer has been interrogated but he consistently changed his version and later told the Magistrate that he joined duty at 6.30 a.m. on December 9.

Custodial violence

The court order further said that it is a “clear case of custodial violence”. The court ordered his re-examination and instructed the Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range, to probe it and submit a report on the action taken against the erring officers.

Acting on the order, medical examination was conducted again at BSA Hospital. A senior police officer said that there were no changes in the MLC issued before and after the order. Mr. Gill was sent to judicial custody, and is lodged in jail.