Viewing galleries, packed balconies, balloon sellers: visitors’ day out at Noida

Explosives go off in the twin towers.

Many visitors came to Noida from Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram, even as some people booked balconies of neighbouring societies facing the twin towers to view what was dubbed as the biggest demolition exercise in India so far.

Vandana Kumar travelled all the way from Gurugram to her friend’s place in Divine Meadows housing society, barely a kilometre away from the spot of the demolition. She said she had heard and read so much about the demolition over the past few days that she couldn’t hold herself back from watching the spectacle.

Akshat Sharma, 11, and his 8-year-old brother Arpit Sharma had travelled with their father, Manish Sharma, to Noida from south Delhi to see falling towers.

“Ye building girte dekhna hai [Want to see the buildings fall],” Akshat said strolling on the highway near the twin towers from where the media was reporting the live proceedings.

Several housing societies near the twin towers made special arrangements for their guests.

“Please be seated in the viewing gallery by 2 p.m.,” read an invite by the RWA of a private society.

Videos of the event also took over people’s Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp social feeds. Some Noida residents even live streamed it on social media from the balconies. User @akashrai_3575 wrote: "Twin tower History Now! #TwinTowers," while streaming it on Twitter.

Another Twitter user shared a meme with the caption “Noida people right now” and a still from the movie 'PK', showing the main character played by Aamir Khan, with his face smeared in the dust.

On the ground, many people stood at a safe distance to "enjoy the sight of demolition" with balloon-sellers and street vendors adding a layer of festivity to the environment with some even termed it “Supertech Sunday”.

“Indian media covering twin tower demolition as if ISRO is sending Gaganyaan to moon.#supertech #TwinTowers #Building #Demolition #news #SupertechTwinTowers @isro”, said user @spreemee.

(with inputs from PTI)