Videos of people stuck at airport old, says DIAL

19 March 2020 01:20 IST

With several videos surfacing on social media showing frustrated flyers waiting at the Delhi airport in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday said that the videos were old and that normal operations had resumed.

“The videos being circulated are old. Currently, all immigration-related processes have been streamlined and operations are normal. We continue to work in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience to passengers,” the DIAL said in a tweet. In the videos, passengers can be heard complaining that they have been waiting at the airport for a long time.

People coming to India have to undergo two medical check-ups at the airport.

The first test is done by airport authorities for visible symptoms. After initial thermal screening, symptomatic passengers are isolated and moved to designated hospitals.

Asymptomatic passengers are allowed to move to designated immigration counters with passports and a copy of the self-reporting form, said officials.

After clearance of immigration, the passports of the passengers are retained by the Immigration officials. In batches of 30, the passengers are taken by an escort team to a designated triage area run by Delhi government officials.

The passengers are screened again and those without any risk factors are sent for home quarantine, and handed over their passports. High-risk passengers identified for quarantine are asked to opt for either a paid hotel quarantine facility or a government quarantine facility, and then shifted to the location.