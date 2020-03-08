‘Videos don’t show it, but we saw him hurling stones’

NEW DELHI

08 March 2020 01:07 IST

Sweet shop owner’s kin blame Shahnawaz; eyewitnesses say he was an aggressor

Mohammed Shahnawaz, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Dilbar Singh Negi, an employee of a sweet shop in Shiv Vihar, has been running a cigarette and paan stall close to the sweet shop for the past few years.

“Bad elements of the area gather here and while away their time. Sometimes, they created nuisance which no one liked,” said a shopkeeper who did not wish to be identified. Many others The Hindu spoke to also shared the same sentiment.

Talking about the day violence broke out, a member of the family who owns the sweet shop — Anil Sweet Corner — on condition of anonymity, said that he himself shot videos when rioters were throwing stones.

Though he claimed he saw Shahnawaz also hurling stones, he said was not able to capture it on video.

‘Trapped for 45 minutes’

“Around 3 p.m., Muslims started throwing stones and eventually Hindus retaliated. My other family members and I who were at the shop managed to go to one of our shops on the street and went to the terrace. We were trapped there for about 45 minutes. I took multiple videos and photographs,” he said while showing them. In the videos, rioters wearing masks and holding sticks were seen throwing stones.

“When I started taking videos, Shahnawaz hid himself,” alleged the 25-year-old.

The police also said that during investigation, eyewitnesses had found him as the ‘main aggressor’. There was no mention of video evidence in the police statement. When asked about his previous criminal involvements, a senior police officer said that they were yet to ascertain the details.

Initially, the sweet shop owner’s family member said that they had helped Shahnawaz take refuge.

“When stone throwing had just begun and Hindus were targeting the Muslims, our men saved him and took him to a safe place opposite our shop. An hour later, he came and joined his side on the terrace,” he said.

The men said that they started looking and asking for Negi late evening on February 24 but did not think he could have been killed.