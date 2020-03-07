Videograph post-mortem of victims: HC

New Delhi

07 March 2020 01:42 IST

Preserve DNA samples, court tells hospitals

The Delhi High Court directed all government hospitals to videograph the post-mortem of those killed during the communal violence in north-east Delhi last week.

A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and I.S. Mehta asked authorities to collect and preserve DNA samples from all the bodies, and not to dispose of any unidentified body till March 11, the next date of hearing.

The High Court’s directions came while hearing a habeas corpus petition by a man seeking details of his brother-in-law who went missing during the riots. Twenty-five-year-old Hamza went missing on February 26 evening.

During the hearing, the police informed the court that Hamza’s body was recovered from a drain in Bhagirathi Vihar on March 2 and his autopsy would be conducted during the day at the RML Hospital. The court was also informed that after the autopsy, the body will be released to the family members.