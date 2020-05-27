Video shows patients lying on sidewalks

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday released a video purportedly showing patients suffering from COVID-19 lying on sidewalks and being wheeled around Delhi government’s GTB Hospital premises by their own family’s members.

It argued that the government’s claim of providing world-class healthcare facilities had been “exposed”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the video on Twitter, promising action and thanking the Opposition for exposing “deficiencies”.

“This scene is an embarrassment to humankind where COVID patients are lying on the ground outside the hospital for 16 hours, somewhere a patient’s family is taking a COVID patient on their own on the stretcher,” Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said.

Mr. Kejriwal tweeted from the party’s official handle: “I will get it fixed right now. Thank you very much for explaining our shortcomings. In this terrible tragedy, we all have to serve the people together. Wherever there is any deficiency in our system in Delhi, let us know so that we can fix it. [sic]”

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri urged the Chief Minister to “go and see” how the people of Delhi were dealing with the crisis on the ground and in hospitals.