Video of women beating up alleged molester on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road goes viral

A video of three women beating up an alleged molester with slippers on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road on Sunday, has gone viral on social media. The police, however, said that they have not received any complaint in this regard.

The video shows a young man in a white shirt involved in a minor scuffle with a woman and trying to push her while she is trying to free herself from his clutches. Soon two more women and a man appear on the scene and confront him. The two women hurl abuses at the young man and are seen hitting him with slippers.

A Hindi news channel has broadcast the video on air. The television journalist, who claimed to have shot the video, said that the incident took place at M.G. Road on Saturday night.

Station House Officer, Sector 29, Inspector Vikas Kaushik told The Hindu that the police have not received any formal compliant in this regard. “Police also got to know about this alleged incident through a news channel. I myself was present at M.G. Road on Saturday night around the time when the alleged incident took place, but did not notice anything.

Even the man (journalist) who claims to have shot the incident did not come forward to lodge a complaint in this regard. The police cannot vouch for the authenticity of the video,” said Mr. Kaushik.

The police officer claimed that he has sent some policemen in plain clothes to speak to auto-drivers and vendors in the area on Sunday, but no one confirmed the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Manish Sehgal, said that the television channel did not speak to him about the incident before running the story and played an older sound byte on the security arrangements at the M.G. Road.

