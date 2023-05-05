Video of Tillu’s brutal murder in Tihar jail surfaces online; police gets nod to question accused

May 05, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

Two days after gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by four members of the rival Gogi gang inside Tihar jail, a purported video emerged on social media on Thursday showing the gruesome execution. Tajpuriya was stabbed more than 100 times.

The video, purportedly captured by a CCTV camera inside the prison, shows the attackers descending from the first floor with the help of bedsheets and attacking Tajpuriya on the ground floor. The nearly 2.5-minute video shows the gangster attempting to escape by trying to hide in a cell. However, the assailants can be seen rushing to the cell, forcing it open and pulling him out.

While most inmates seem reluctant to intervene, those who tried to help are visibly threatened by the attackers. The Hindu could not independently verify the footage. The prison officials did not comment on the video.

While some prison officials earlier said that the staff had immediately responded to the incident, none were seen in the video.

In another development, the court approved the police plea seeking permission to interrogate the four accused. The case, initially being investigated by the West District police, was transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The murder, as per officers, was to avenge the killing of their leader Jitender Mann alias Gogi in a September 2021 firing during a hearing in the Rohini Court complex by two accomplices of Tajpuriya dressed as lawyers. Tajpuriya later emerged as one of the key conspirators of the murder, as per police records.