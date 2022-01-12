Video of policeman thrashing dog goes viral

NEW DELHI

12 January 2022 01:20 IST

An Assistant Sub Inspector has thrashed a street dog in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad on Monday morning. A video of the incident went viral on the social media. Officers said that disciplinary action has been taken against the policeman.

In one of the videos, a man in police uniform can be seen beating the dog with a wooden stick and in another, men can be heard saying that the dog was thrashed because he was ‘staring’ at the policeman.

Police said that the incident took place on Monday morning when ASI Ravinder, 56, was on his bike patrolling the area. Police said that the dog attacked ASI and bit him on his leg. In self-defence, the ASI hit the dog with the stick (danda). He was treated at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Police said that the dog is being treated and the ASI has been sent to district lines pending enquiry.