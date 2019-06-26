Video of man doing stunt on ‘Delhi police’ goes viral

A Tik Tok video of a man performing a stunt in a vehicle marked ‘Delhi Police’ is going viral on social media.

In the video a man is seen performing a dangerous stunt in the vehicle that has a beacon light mounted on the top and ‘Delhi Police’ mentioned on the bonnet.

Police said that they had acknowledged the complaint raised on social media and were looking into the issue.

Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 26, 2019

However, as per the registration number, the vehicle was found to be registered in the name of one J.P. Sharma.

“We are also going through the profile of the user who has uploaded the video on Tik Tok app to get more details in the matter,” said a police officer.

Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi) and PRO of Delhi police said that police was verifying the authenticity of the vehicle and trying to identify the man seen performing the stunt in the video. “We will take strict action in the matter,” he said.