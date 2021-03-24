Video of man being beaten goes viral, case registered

Police have identified the accused and the one who shot video

The Delhi police have registered a case against a person, who was seen thrashing a man in a video, at Khajuri Khas in north-east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

In the video, which went viral, the accused can be seen thrashing the victim and asking him to chant slogans. The police said they have identified the accused and the person who was recording the video. They will be arrested soon.

“The accused has been identified as Ajay Goswami, a resident of Old Garhi Mendu village, and a case was registered against him in Khajuri Khas police station under relevant sections of law,” DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The victim has criminal background and was involved in murder and robbery cases. Goswami has also been involved in north-east Delhi riot cases. However, the incident has no connection with the riot cases and it is a case of theft and physical assault, police said.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 323 (assault) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) at Khajuri Khas police station. Further investigation is under way,” said a police officer.