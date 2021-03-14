Video of assault on Muslim boy for drinking water on temple premises goes viral, two arrested

A worker at the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad was arrested on March 13 after a video of him thrashing a 14-year-old boy went viral, police said.
Shringi Narayan Yadav apparently got enraged by the sight of a Muslim boy drinking water from a tap on the premises of the temple.
He asked the boy’s name and started beating him. The boy’s father told reporters they were returning home when his son felt thirsty and stopped to drink water.
Iraj Raja, Superintendent of Police (Rural), said when the video clip came to their notice, they arrested Shringi and his aide Shivanand, who had been identified as the person who recorded the video.
“A case has been filed against Shringi and Shivanand under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the IT Act).
