Video clip of men being thrashed goes viral

A mobile clip is going viral on the social media in which two men were seen mercilessly thrashed by a group of men in North West Delhi’s Khajuri Khas.

DCP (North East) Atul Thakur said that the incident took place on March 25, but no PCR call was received. The identity of the accused and the victim are yet to be ascertained.

“We have registered a case under IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) at Khajuri Khas police station. The case is under investigation. We are trying to find out who are the accused and where are the victims as we have not received any complaint,” said Mr. Thakur.

There are two mobile clips of the incident. One of the clip was recorded by a bus passenger while passing through the area while the other was recorded by a shop owner.

Police said they are questioning people to find out the whereabouts of the accused seen in the video clip.

The attackers were seen thrashing two men with an iron rod and slippers. One of the victims collapsed on the ground while the other was beaten up till he became unconscious.