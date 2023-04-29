HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video catches man in lewd act in metro; DCW notice to police

DCW chief Swati Maliwal seeks FIR copy and action-taken report by May 1; DCP (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla says FIR has been registered and the investigation is under way

April 29, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A video showing a man allegedly engaging in an indecent act inside a Delhi Metro train went viral on Thursday.

A video showing a man allegedly engaging in an indecent act inside a Delhi Metro train went viral on Thursday. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A day after a video showing a man allegedly engaging in an indecent act inside a Delhi Metro train went viral, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the police.

Calling the incident a “very serious matter”, DCW chief Swati Maliwal sought a copy of the FIR and a detailed action-taken report by May 1.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said an FIR under IPC Section 294 has been registered and the investigation is under way.

“A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter. More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women safety is ensured in the Metro,” Ms. Maliwal said.

Related Topics

Delhi / Delhi Metro / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.