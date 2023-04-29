Video catches man in lewd act in metro; DCW notice to police

April 29, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

A day after a video showing a man allegedly engaging in an indecent act inside a Delhi Metro train went viral, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the police.

Calling the incident a “very serious matter”, DCW chief Swati Maliwal sought a copy of the FIR and a detailed action-taken report by May 1.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said an FIR under IPC Section 294 has been registered and the investigation is under way.

“A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter. More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women safety is ensured in the Metro,” Ms. Maliwal said.