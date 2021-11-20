Victory of farmers, democracy: CM

Victory at last: Farmers celebrating at the Singhu border on Friday.

New Delhi

20 November 2021 01:16 IST

Kejriwal likens the day of farmers’ victory to Republic Day and Independence Day

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated all the farmers whose tireless struggle over the last year bore fruit when Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the three farm laws.

The farmers’ struggle, which forced the Centre to bow down and withdraw the laws, was not only a huge victory for them but also for democracy, he said.

“Today’s day is a golden day in the history of India. This day will be written with golden letters in the chronicles of Indian history like August 15 and January 26. The Central Government had to finally bow down in front of the farmers’ tireless struggle and withdraw all the kale kanoon [black laws],” Mr. Kejriwal told a digital briefing.

“The farmers have proved to all the Governments that in a democracy, the Governments will always have to listen to the people. Only the will of the people will rule. Be it any party or leader, your arrogance will not work in front of the public,” he added.

Unifying force

Everyone — from labourers, women, arhatis to shopkeepers — took part in the struggle alongside farmers, he said. Be it Punjab or Uttar Pradesh, Bengal or Kerala, the whole country stood with the farmers. So came together all Indians, those living in the country as well as abroad, to create history, he added.

“In the history of the world, there would hardly have been a movement bigger or longer than this. Millions of people fought in the harsh sun, rain and cold in a peaceful manner. The whole system did its best to break this movement; they called farmers terrorists, called them Khalistanis, called them anti-nationals,” he said.

“Today, like the freedom fighters, the farmers fought and won this fight. One thing pains me that more than 700 of our farmers lost their lives in this movement. This could have been avoided had these laws been rolled back earlier; their lives could have been saved,” he said, adding that their martyrdom will be immortal.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kejriwal offered prayers and sought blessings at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Parv. Guru Nanak Dev, he said, did a lot for humanity and it was everyone’s duty to follow the path shown by him.