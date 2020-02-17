Victory catapults Kejriwal’s image to Nayak, Singham in perception

Jubilant AAP supporters thronged the swearing-in ceremony venue of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues on Sunday with posters likening the “Delhi’s son” to heroes of yesteryear’s Bollywood blockbusters Nayak and Singham involving stories of intense struggle for justice.
“Nayak 2 is Back again,” read a poster, depicting pictures of actor Anil Kapoor and Arvind Kejriwal in his trademark AAP’s “Anna cap”.
Asked about the poster, AAP supporter Jagendra said, “Kejriwal changed the politics of the country the way Anil Kapoor did it in Nayak,” adding his comparison between the real life and reel life heroes is obvious.
Another poster compared Kejriwal to Singham played by Ajay Devgan from Bollywood film of the same name. ‘Delhi Ke CM Arvind Kejriwal — Singham Returns 3,’ read the poster which showed the Delhi CM holding his party’s poll symbol ‘broom’.
