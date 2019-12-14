Victim’s mother moves SCopposing convict’s review plea

The mother of the 2012 gangrape-murder victimon Friday moved the Supreme Court to oppose a review plea by one of the four men sentenced to death in the case.

Akshay Kumar’s petition, seeking a review of the apex court’s 2017 verdict giving him capital punishment, is scheduled to be heard by a three-judge Bench on December 17.

The counsel appearing for the victim’s mother mentioned the matter before a Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and said “they are opposing the convict’s review plea”. The Bench said the lawyer for the victim’s mother will be heard on December 17.

On July 9 last, the apex court dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts — Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) — in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

‘Pollution kills’

Akshay’s review plea, filed through advocate A.P. Singh, referred to the health risks due to the rising pollution level in Delhi and said: “Life is going short to short, then why death penalty”.