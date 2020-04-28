Vet services, electricians, plumbers and water purifier repairmen allowed in Delhi

Veterinary services and self-employed individuals such as electricians, plumbers and water purifier repairmen can operate in the Capital from today.
An order lifting the curbs on services provided by them was issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev here late on Monday evening.
The order also allowed the functioning of pathology labs, the operation of homes for the destitute and the mentally challenged as well as the physically differently-abled.
Veterinary doctors, nurses and personnel, the order said, were allowed to commute; it also stated that online or distance learning needed to be encouraged.
