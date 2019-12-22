Delhi

‘Very poor’ air quality expected today in city

Dense fog likely on Sunday morning

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday and is expected to improve to ‘very poor’ on Sunday owning to higher wind speeds, said forecasting agency SAFAR.

The minimum temperature was 9.5 degree Celsius, one degree below normal, while the maximum temperature was 18 degree Celsius, three notches below normal.

On Sunday, the sky will be mainly clear with dense fog in the morning, said the Regional Meteorological Centre. The average PM2.5 level on Saturday was 244.9 ug/m3 — four times the safe limit of 60ug/m3 — in Delhi-NCR at 7 p.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On November 3, the PM2.5 level had hit 625 ug/m3. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 418 (severe).

People are advised to avoid all outdoor physical activity and keep medicine handy if they suffer from asthma.

“Wind speed is likely to pick up by Sunday and AQI is likely to improve to the higher end of ‘very poor’. Decrease in minimum temperature will be favourable for dense fog formation for the next two days,” said SAFAR.

