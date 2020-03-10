Delhi

Verifying information on outsiders’ role: police

A senior police officer on Monday said that Delhi Police is investigating the role of ‘outsiders’ in the violence that happened in north-east Delhi.

During investigation, the police came to know that people from outside Delhi were called in by both the communities for reinforcement.

“We are verifying the information that people from towns in Western U.P. arrived in the city during the violence and they were part of the mob that torched vehicles and killed people,” said a police officer.

A team is working on the information and they have got names of several towns from where the mass movement happened. They are also using technical surveillance to get clue about ‘outsiders’.

