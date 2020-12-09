Verify if e-commerce firms show ‘country of origin’ on products, HC tells Centre

A plea in Delhi High Court wanted country of origin mentioned in products sold through e-commerce websites.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre if e-commerce entities such as Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal, are complying with the requirement of displaying ‘country of origin’ on products offered for sale on their websites.

A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed the Centre to verify the e-commerce entities’ claims of complying with the relevant laws and rules on this issue.

The court’s direction came while hearing a petition filed by Amit Shukla, a lawyer, seeking directions to the Centre to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce sites.

During the hearing, Mr. Shukla contended that there were ambiguities with regard to products being sold on e-commerce sites. He said for many products sold online, the country of origin is foreign but item is shown as ‘made in India’. He sought that prosecution be initiated against those found flouting the rules.

The e-commerce entities claimed that they are displaying the country of origin on products sold on their platforms as required under the Legal Metrology Act and Rules. Snapdeal had earlier contended that in the case of many imported products, finished goods sourced from different countries are packed together or assembled in a third country, prior to their shipment into India.

Mr. Shukla argued that the economy of the entire nation would suffer if e-commerce websites continue not mentioning the manufacturing country or country of origin of products in their websites. He said he has done a detailed research on several e-commerce entities and websites and found that most of them do not mention the country of origin of products offered for sale.

He said his petition was in sync with the recent push by the government promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ and an ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’.