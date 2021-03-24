Verdict likely in Nikita Tomar murder case today

FARIDABAD

24 March 2021 00:36 IST

Victim’s father is hopeful that justice would be done to his daughter

The District and Sessions Court here is expected to pronounce verdict in the Nikita Tomar murder case on Wednesday. The 20-year-old was shot point-blank allegedly by her former school mate on October 26 last year in broad daylight.

Additional Sessions Judge Sartaj Baswana is expected to pronounce the judgment in the case almost four months after the trial began on December 1 last year.

Defence counsel P.L. Goyal told The Hindu that 55 witnesses, including two defence witnesses, deposed before the court during the trial and final arguments were concluded on Tuesday. Both sides presented final arguments in the case for almost four hours on Monday and again for almost 30 minutes on Tuesday.

Nikita’s father Moolchand Tomar said that he was hopeful that justice would be done to his daughter.

The prosecution produced three eyewitnesses in the case, including Nikita’s friend who accompanied her at the time of murder, and the CCTV footage. However, the alleged weapon of offence recovered from the spot did not bear the fingerprints of the accused Tosif, said Mr. Goyal.