Verdict deferred in shelter home abuse case

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred by a month the verdict in the case of sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur run by former Bihar People’s Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur.

Additional Sessions Judge Sudesh Kumar deferred the verdict till January 14 next year, as Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha, who conducted the trial, was on leave on Thursday.

The court had on March 20, 2018, framed charges against the accused for criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors.

The matter had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government on May 26, 2018, highlighting the alleged sexual abuse in the shelter home. The accused included eight women.

The court had held in-camera trial for the offences of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, drugging of minors and criminal intimidation among other charges, said advocate Dheeraj Kumar Singh, appearing for some of the accused in the case.