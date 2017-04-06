Vends inch closer to residential areas

Vendors in Gurugram have been forced to move closer to residential areas following the Supreme Court ban on sale of liquor within 500m of national and State highways. Consequently, the Excise and Taxation Department has been flooded with complaints.

Tough time for vendors

Not willing to be identified, a senior official said that complaints had already started pouring in against the vends from residential areas like Palam Vihar and villages along the national and State highways. “Though complaints against vends are usual in April, when a new excise policy coming into force, the number is much more this year,” conceded the official.

Besides the 500m condition imposed by the Supreme Court, vendors are also supposed to adhere to existing conditions like maintaining a distance of 150m from a place of worship, a recognised school/college and bus stand. Also no vends can be set up in villages with ‘Kanya Gurukuls’. In view of these conditions, the vendors are having a tough time finding suitable places.

Last year, following a survey of liquor vends along the national and State highways in Gurugram, the Excise and Taxation Department had identified 80-odd vends within the stipulated 500m limit. Now, with these 80 spots out of the question, the vendors are struggling to find places that confirm to all conditions and keep their business interests intact.

‘Little we can do’

However, there is little the department can do at the moment to relocate vends springing up inside residential areas. “The village panchayats or residents’ welfare associations need to inform the department at least six months before the execution of the new excise policy if they do not want a vend in their area. In case the vend is set up and is not violating existing conditions, the Excise department cannot force them to relocate in the ongoing financial year,” the official clarified.