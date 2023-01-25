Vendor mowed down: Businessman’s son was behind the wheel, arrested

January 25, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Tuesday said the son of a city businessman has been arrested for allegedly mowing down a vegetable vendor with his car on Sunday in south Delhi’s Munirka. It was earlier reported that the victim was an ice-cream vendor, but the police have confirmed that Bashu Dev Shau, 58, was a vegetable seller and was returning home when the accident took place.

Shivang, 30, who was behind the wheel, fled the spot after stopping his car for a moment, the police added. A senior police officer said the victim lay bleeding on the road when they reached the spot. An ice-cream vendor, Bablu Kumar, had spotted the victim in a pool of blood and informed the police. Mr. Kumar told police that he heard a loud crash around 10.15 p.m. on Sunday near the Munirka signal on Outer Ring Road.

When he rushed to the spot, he found the victim lying injured and his cart smashed. He also told the police that the occupants of the car stopped for a brief moment and then sped away. The police also found the number plate of the car lying on the spot and initially detained Shivang’s father, a resident of Rajokri, and their driver as well.

However, during preliminary interrogation it was found that the accused was travelling with his friends when his car hit the vendor. “They were travelling from Vasant Vihar towards IIT-Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) has been registered and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the victim’s daughter told The Hindu that the family of the accused have reached out to them and offered compensation money. “We don’t need compensation from people whose son killed my father. We need safer roads in the city where people follow traffic rules and street vendors don’t have to worry about getting killed in the middle of the road at a red light,” said 28-year-old Manisha Shau.

“My father’s killers didn’t bother to help him then. They fled the spot and are now trying to offer us money,” Ms. Shau said .The victim was the sole breadwinner of their family of three, including their mother. “He managed to earn around Rs 1,200 to 1,500 a day, but still made sure that I complete my education,” she added.