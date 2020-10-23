Delhi

Vendor held for abducting girl

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted by a youth from south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, has been rescued, the police said. The accused, a vegetable vendor, has been arrested, they added. On October 18, a 41-year-old man approached the police, saying that his daughter has not returned home since afternoon. A kidnapping case was then registered. The girl was recovered from Bareilly. They said accused was known to the family.

