Vehicles won’t be permitted towards Connaught Place after 8 p.m. on New Year’s eve

No vehicular movement will be allowed towards Connaught Place after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve unless commuters have a pre-booking receipt of a restaurant, Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said that no vehicle will be allowed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Chelmsford Road, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market, GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Pachkuian Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor place, Buta Singh Marg and State Entry Road-New Delhi Railway Station.

The police said that motorists can park their vehicles in the space available near the stop points.

Limited parking

“No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those who are carrying valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restaurants,” he said, adding that limited parking space for vehicles with valid passes will be allowed in Connaught Place on first come first serve basis and unauthorised or wrongly parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted.

The police said that traffic arrangements have also been made at places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam airport, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar, Model Town, Mayur Vihar and other such areas and necessary traffic diversions will be made.

The police said that strict action will be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, overspeeding, reckless and dangerous driving.