Vegetable vendor killed, another injured as speeding car hits them

NEW DELHI

09 July 2021 00:27 IST

Driver, who was allegedly drunk at the time, arrested

A 55-year-old vegetable vendor was killed and another severely injured when a speeding car hit them in the early hours of Thursday. The accused driver has been arrested, police said.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Kallu, a resident of Seemapuri, and the injured is Kanjhi, a resident of Jahangirpuri. The accused has been identified as Sachin (25) from Mahendragarh.

Police said that a PCR call was received around 4 a.m. on Thursday regarding an accident in Daryaganj Sabzi Mandi. When the police reached the spot, they found the car and the driver. The injured had been shifted to hospital.

Subsequently, a call was received from Lok Nayak Hospital stating that one Kallu had been brought dead and another person Kanjhi is undergoing treatment.

During further probe, the police were informed that the two were setting up their vegetable cart early morning when the driver, allegedly drunk, came speeding and hit them. Police said that a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Further probe is on.