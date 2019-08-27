Vector-borne diseases on the rise in city

The number of vector-borne diseases in the Capital shot up with 20 cases of malaria and 18 cases of dengue reported last week, according to the latest report from the municipal corporations released on Monday.

With this, the total number of malaria cases in the city this year has touched 131 so far and the number of dengue cases has reached 75.

The number of cases, however, is less than that of last year during the same time, when the Capital saw 145 cases of malaria and 78 cases of dengue. Apart from this, one case of Chikungunya was reported this week and the total number of such cases this year stands at 21, compared to 44 cases of Chikunguniya during the same time last year.

Effort by SDMC

As part of its effort to control mosquito-borne diseases, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said that it had carried out intensive drives at office complexes, markets and constructions sites. It had found that 23.5% construction sites, 16% offices and 13% of markets surveyed were breeding sites of mosquitoes.

Despite repeated visits and public awareness campaigns, the civic body said that mosquito breeding had been detected in 84,344 premises across the city. This is out of nearly 2 crore houses visited by municipal staff in the city. The report also stated that 74,214 notices have been issued for the presence of mosquitogenic conditions.

In a statement, the SDMC appealed to the public to prevent water stagnation and keep water storage spots properly covered to prevent the laying of eggs as the breeding of mosquitoes and transmission of such diseases take places especially during monsoon season.