Vector-borne diseases: ‘CM politicising issue’

The Opposition BJP on Friday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of politicising the “sensitive public health issue” of dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

With an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta alleged, Mr. Kejriwal was “taking false credit” in relation to the number of dengue cases by stating that it came down by 80% during 2015-2018.

“The facts remains that this period recorded a 284% increase in dengue cases compared to the corresponding period before his regime... When dengue was at its historic peak in 2015, both the Chief Minister and his Deputy, Manish Sisodia, were not in Delhi to control the situation,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“However, he lost no time in passing the buck to the civic bodies in Delhi... Kejriwal’s claim that dengue cases came down by 80% is misleading. In 2015, 15,867 cases of dengue were reported. It is fallacious to claim that the number came down to 2,798 in 2018. The truth is that his regime during 2015-18 recorded 27,822 cases,” Mr. Gupta claimed.

According to the Rohini legislator, during the corresponding period of 2011-14, number of dengue cases were “far less at 9,793”. Thus, he argued, dengue cases recorded a growth of 284%.

“During Kejriwal’s regime, 24 people died, whereas the figure was 21 during the corresponding period of 2011-14, before he formed his government... He played petty politics by not releasing funds to the civic bodies on time,” he added.