VC urged to rethink on scrapping of ECA quota

Academic and Executive council members of Delhi University wrote to the Vice Chancellor on Friday calling for a rethink on the scrapping of extra curricular activities quota.

The university’s decision to scrap the quota has disappointed a large number of students, who had been honing their skills in particular fields, the teachers wrote. Students admitted under this quota, contribute significantly towards the cultural life of colleges, they argued. The teachers quoted a letter written by ‘gurus and artists’ to President Ram Nath Kovind, where they wrote that it was regrettable that “in this year, when the constituency of the arts is already reeling under unprecedented stresses, its valence has been further eroded with the decision of not opening the ECA quota to the arts...”

The letter noted that if a generous view could be taken for the rath yatra, a generous view could also be taken in this case, with proper social distancing during trials.