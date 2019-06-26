Vasant Vihar triple murder: after call records, cops check Internet usage

After getting no significant leads by scanning call records of suspects and victims in Vasant Vihar triple murder case, the police are now going through Internet Protocol Detail Record , said an officer on Tuesday.

On June 23 morning, the bodies of Vishnu Mathur (78), his wife Shashi (75) and their caretaker Khushboo (22) were found in their two-bedroom flat on the first floor of Vasant Apartments.

The police claim to have scanned call data records (CDR) of all three suspects, who were picked up for questioning on Monday. The same was done for the victims but all efforts turned futile, the officer said. “One of the suspects had switched off his phone at 8.43 p.m. on the night murder but used the Internet on his phone via another SIM card till 12.15 a.m. Khusboo was using the Internet on her phone till 12 a.m., including Voice Over IP call and video calls,” said the officer.

The initial post-mortem report states that two kinds of weapons in the commission of the crimes, the officer said. The elderly couple was stabbed twice in neck with separate weapons. However, the accused used both the weapons to kill Khushboo and her throat was slit around 35 times.

‘Two people involved’

“One of the weapons used in the murder is sharp while other was slightly blunt. It is suggested that there were two persons who killed the victims. The movie behind the murder was to kill Khushboo,” said the officer. The officer said they recreated escape route of two persons — a man and woman — who were seen entering and leaving the building on a motorcycle on the day of the incident. “We have found out various escape routes that could have been taken by the suspects. We have scanned over 200 CCTVs,” said the officer.