Vasant Kunj hotel owner murdered over dispute

A 52-year-old man was shot dead by a man he had leased out his hotel to over a dispute here in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, the Delhi Police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Krishan Pal Sehrawat, a resident of Gurugram. As per the police, a person had called them to inform that someone had shot his brother in Mahipalpur, following which the deceased was taken to a spinal injury centre where he was declared dead on arrival. Sehrawat received a gunshot injury near his left temple, police said.

The police added that the deceased had leased out his hotel, Dolphin International, located in Mahipalpur, to one Roshan Mishra, about 10 months ago. "The deceased was having some dispute with Roshan Mishra on the issues of pending electricity bills and non-payment of lease amount," the police said, adding that Mishra and his associates are prime suspects and efforts are on to nab them.