‘Vandalism-proof’ police beat booth installed at India Gate

‘It is Wi-Fi and solar energy-enabled, and has LED panels’

A ‘modern and vandalism-proof’ police beat booth was installed at India Gate on Saturday. Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Eish Singhal said that the booth has unique features and is also water, dust and fire proof.

The police said that the booth is solar energy-enabled, having storage capacity for 10 hours.

It also has remote Wi-Fi capability for digital display of informative and awareness messages on LED panels installed on the top, as well as a public announcement system.

“The cabin is also equipped with extreme weather regulator for maintaining ideal temperature, a movable wardrobe, first-aid facility for emergencies and public facilitation desk for public interface,” he said.

The police said the model beat box will enhance the image of Delhi Police and also provide a comfortable environment in extreme weather conditions to police personnel manning it.

Public outreach

Mr. Singhal said that this booth is an attempt at public outreach and that the look of the booth is such that people will be able to see it from a distance and approach police personnel easily.

The police said the model booth, which was inaugurated by Special Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha, has been installed at India Gate because it attracts visitors from across the globe.