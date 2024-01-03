Van driver suffers seizure, mows down woman and her son on two-wheeler in Burari

January 03, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

A woman and her son died while two others were injured in north Delhi’s Burari after being struck by a van whose driver reportedly lost consciousness due to an epileptic episode, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Asha Mahajan, 52, and her son Kanik, 26, residents of Burari’s Tomar Colony, while the accused driver, Raju, has been detained.

A medical examination confirmed that Mr. Raju was not intoxicated while driving, a senior officer said, adding that the epilepsy medication he claimed to be on has been recovered.

The incident took place on Monday when Mr. Raju was travelling from Jahangirpuri metro station to Haryana’s Bahalgarh, but deviated from his usual route near Khatu Shyam Mandir in Alipur due to traffic, the police said.

“Raju said he had an epileptic seizure and lost control of the van, which collided with the two-wheeler that Mahajan was riding with her son as pillion near a petrol pump at Burari Road, and injured them fatally,” according to the officer.

The van collided with two more vehicles before coming to a halt, the officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered and the probe is under way.

The police said Mr. Raju, a resident of Sonipat, used to drive the van on a contractual basis, while Asha Mahajan was a housewife and her son worked in an IT company in Wazirpur.

