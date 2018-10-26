Van driver held for assaulting 5-year-old

more-in

A school van driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in his vehicle in central Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

They said the accused was arrested from his house in Burari after the girl’s mother approached the local police station and lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.

The 38-year-old accused was arrested and produced before a Magistrate at the Tis Hazari courts, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

“The accused lives with his wife in Burari. He has been ferrying schoolchildren for the past 12 years,” said a police officer.

The victim had been travelling in the accused’s van for the last six months. He drives a private van, which he owns. The girl had been refusing to go school for the past few days. When the mother asked her on Wednesday why she did not want to go to school, the girl initially remained silent but later narrated her ordeal.

Investigation has revealed that the girl was the last child to get dropped home by the driver everyday. After the mother approached the police with a complaint against the driver, he was traced with the help of technical surveillance and arrested from his house at night.

A senior police officer said a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act have been registered against the accused. “We are trying to find out whether he was involved in similar cases earlier. The vehicle has been impounded,” he said.

A 34-year old driver was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a five-year-old girl inside the vehicle in in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy.