Valsala Kutty, officer known for 1999 copyright law, no more

June 08, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Retired bureaucrat P.V. Valsala Govindan Kutty, who was actively involved in drafting the Copyright (Amendment) Act, 1999, passed away on Wednesday at her residence in Thrissur, Kerala.

A member of the Indian delegation at the 1996 ‘Diplomatic Conference on Certain Copyright and Neighboring Rights Questions’ at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva, Ms. Kutty, 74, was a former Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Her last rites will be held at Paramekkavu Temple crematorium, Thrissur, on Thursday. She is survived by her husband Sqn. Ldr. (Retd.) V.N.G. Nair, daughter Uma, son-in-law Prashant and grandson Ari.

Ms. Kutty had prepared a study on Traditional Knowledge and Folklore of Asian Countries at the WIPO. As Director of the Rajiv Gandhi National Water Supply Mission, she had worked on various water and sanitation programmes as well as administered the Accelerated Rural Water Supply Programme. She had also been the Secretary, Department of Official Languages, in the Ministry of Home Affairs and participated in the World Hindi Sammelan in 2008. Ms. Kutty had also served as the Registrar of Copyright in the Department of Education.