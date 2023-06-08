HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Valsala Kutty, officer known for 1999 copyright law, no more

A former Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, she was a member of the Indian delegation at a 1996 conference at the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva

June 08, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Retired bureaucrat P.V. Valsala Govindan Kutty, who was actively involved in drafting the Copyright (Amendment) Act, 1999, passed away on Wednesday at her residence in Thrissur, Kerala.

A member of the Indian delegation at the 1996 ‘Diplomatic Conference on Certain Copyright and Neighboring Rights Questions’ at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva, Ms. Kutty, 74, was a former Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Her last rites will be held at Paramekkavu Temple crematorium, Thrissur, on Thursday. She is survived by her husband Sqn. Ldr. (Retd.) V.N.G. Nair, daughter Uma, son-in-law Prashant and grandson Ari.

Ms. Kutty had prepared a study on Traditional Knowledge and Folklore of Asian Countries at the WIPO. As Director of the Rajiv Gandhi National Water Supply Mission, she had worked on various water and sanitation programmes as well as administered the Accelerated Rural Water Supply Programme. She had also been the Secretary, Department of Official Languages, in the Ministry of Home Affairs and participated in the World Hindi Sammelan in 2008. Ms. Kutty had also served as the Registrar of Copyright in the Department of Education.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.